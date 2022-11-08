Rosemary and Jim Tomsett celebrated their diamond anniversary on September 22 but due to the death of the Queen only received their telegram last week (November 2).

The couple met at an espresso bar in Seaside Road in 1959. It was the summer Rosemary turned 16. She said: “We got in the same gang once I’d left school and had mutual friends. At first I gave up because I thought I was too young but then I saw him with someone else and changed my mind again.”

The couple were married at St Andrew’s Church. Rosemary worked as a dressmaker and even made her own wedding dress. Jim had several jobs including being a milkman and bus driver. He said: “You name it, I’ve done it.”

Eastbourne couple receive telegram from King Charles III - Rosemary and Jim Tomsett

Advertisement Hide Ad

They went ballroom dancing regularly on the pier from early on in their relationship, something that has continued 60 years into marriage with weekly trips to The Fishermen’s Club. Now Rosemary only goes for the social side because of her bad back but joked Jim still has several other partners to dance with.

The couple have three children, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Family members got together to celebrate the anniversary at the Hydro Hotel. They have lived in Langney and Hampden Park, and now live in Meads.

When asked about marriage highlights, Rosemary said: “I put my life into the children. We also used to go camping in Sussex a lot with the caravan and had lots of fun with the Eastbourne Youth Marching Band - all three children were in it and went to lots of competitions around the country.”

The couple said their advice for a long and happy marriage is never going to sleep on an argument. Daughter Joanna Stone arranged the telegram for her parents. She said: “It must be one of the first ones from the King. I’m just pleased it’s arrived now!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne couple receive telegram from King Charles III - Rosemary and Jim Tomsett