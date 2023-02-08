A dog in Eastbourne had to have surgery when he ate a certain vegetable.

Huxley, a four-year-old chocolate Labrador, ate a discarded corn on the cob when he was out on a walk.

Owner Natalia Weston, a veterinary nurse at St Anne’s, didn’t notice him eat the corn but when he started throwing up, she knew something was wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually the team at St Anne’s had to carry out an intricate surgery to remove the corn. Huxley stayed in under observation for a couple of days before being allowed to go home.

Eastbourne dog has ‘complicated surgery’ after eating dangerous vegetable - Huxley the dog (photo from St Anne's)

Natalie said: “I was shocked there was still corn there nearly three weeks after he must have swallowed it. Huxley’s experience highlights how bad corn on the cob is to dogs if eaten, and to other wildlife if swallowed, as they just don’t digest at all.

“I was very worried how much damage it had done to his stomach and intestines. Fortunately, Huxley made a full recovery and was very well cared for and loved by the team at St Anne’s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Stafford, veterinary surgeon at St Anne’s, said: “Out and about, dogs can pick up anything before you know it, including corn on the cob which can cause an obstruction.

“My advice for dog owners is to be extra careful during walks. If you think they have swallowed something they shouldn’t then it is best to take them to the vet as soon as possible. Quick action is key and could prevent invasive methods.

“We’d also urge anyone having a barbecue or picnic once the warmer weather arrives to dispose of the cobs appropriately, as well as all other food and packaging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad