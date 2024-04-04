Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Mines and his wife’s dog, a Shih Tzu called Bella, suffered an attack from a dog outside the Co-Op on Beatty Road in Langney Point on Friday March 22.

Following the attack, Bella was rushed to the vets who managed to give the dog some much needed treatment.

Bella suffered four puncture wounds to her neck, severe bruising and trauma following the incident, David confirmed.

However, the vets are currently unsure if there are any internal injuries as they are unable to take an x-ray of the dog at this current time.

Mr Mines also thanked the vets at Pets at Home for their treatment to help his dog following the attack.

David said: “Our beautiful Bella was savagely attacked on Friday, March 22.

"Fortunately Bella has survived the attack with the wonderful treatment received from Pets At Home Vets. Her injuries were four puncture wounds to her neck, severe bruising and trauma.

"This was a totally unprovoked attack on a tiny dog that has the loveliest nature.”

David said that he had reported the incident to the police and that Bella has recovered well following the attack.

He added: “Bella is doing remarkably well considering I thought she was dead, following the attack.

"She’s quite unsteady on her feet and still having anti-biotics for the bite wounds she received.