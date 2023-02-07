Eastbourne Downs Golf Club presentation event raises £700 for St Wilfrids Hospice

The day started with some golf, a Texas scramble competition, played in fine weather.
The course was in great condition for early February and the standard of the early season greens of particular note.
And the winners, with a net score of 55, were Kathy Lucas, David Bartlett, Justin Mileman and Mark Lester.
Following the golf, the players enjoyed an excellent meal before the Club Captain conducted an auction for the nominated charity – St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
Gift vouchers for a number of local courses, and other items donated by members, resulted in a sum of £729 being raised.
The prize giving ceremony was led by Captains Rasoul Shahilow and Donna Myles, assisted by Vice-Captains Pete O’Neill and Sue Norris.
Among the many prizes were several trophies dating back to 1908 and 1909.
Winners of some of these prestigious trophies included:
• Borough Trophy (formally Bruford Cup) – winners Graham Orchard and Rhys Caille
• St Cyprians Cup – winner Gary Jones
• Gildredge Manor Cup – winner Garry Lucas
Alan Bennett won the 2022 ‘Golfer of the Year’ order of merit.
The prize giving concluded with the presentation of trophies to the Gents and Ladies Club Champions – Callum England, Nicki Awdry.
It was a good day for all involved, one that has wetted the appetite for the forthcoming golfing year
In other club news, Pete O’Neill and Jon Gross won the Seniors 4 Ball Better Ball competition (February 2) with a score of 43 points. Second place went to Barry Wooller and Andy Kirby with Ian Boyland and Nigel Beeney (40 points) in third.