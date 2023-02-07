Eastbourne Downs Golf Club presentation event raises £700 for St Wilfrids Hospice

On Sunday February 5 all the winners of Ladies and Gents club competitions played throughout 2022 gathered for the annual prize-giving at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club.

Pictured: Rasoul Shahilow, Callum England, Nicki Awdry, Donna Myles

The day started with some golf, a Texas scramble competition, played in fine weather.

The course was in great condition for early February and the standard of the early season greens of particular note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the winners, with a net score of 55, were Kathy Lucas, David Bartlett, Justin Mileman and Mark Lester.

Following the golf, the players enjoyed an excellent meal before the Club Captain conducted an auction for the nominated charity – St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Gift vouchers for a number of local courses, and other items donated by members, resulted in a sum of £729 being raised.

The prize giving ceremony was led by Captains Rasoul Shahilow and Donna Myles, assisted by Vice-Captains Pete O’Neill and Sue Norris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many prizes were several trophies dating back to 1908 and 1909.

Winners of some of these prestigious trophies included:

• Borough Trophy (formally Bruford Cup) – winners Graham Orchard and Rhys Caille

• St Cyprians Cup – winner Gary Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Gildredge Manor Cup – winner Garry Lucas

Alan Bennett won the 2022 ‘Golfer of the Year’ order of merit.

The prize giving concluded with the presentation of trophies to the Gents and Ladies Club Champions – Callum England, Nicki Awdry.

It was a good day for all involved, one that has wetted the appetite for the forthcoming golfing year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad