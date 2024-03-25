Eastbourne electrician reaches semi-final of 2024 Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marking a decade of the nationwide competition which shines a light on the UK & Ireland’s very best future talent, this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice received more than 1,800 applications.

Entries have now been whittled down to just 33, all of whom are in with the chance of being crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 at the national final in May.

Lewis, 21, who is currently studying City & Guilds Level 3 Electrical Installation at JTL Learning Centre Eastbourne, was nominated by his employer, Derek Bulled, Director, at Corin Dudley Electrical Services.

Lewis Finch, an apprentice electrician from Eastbourne, has reached the semi-final stage of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024. Picture: McCann PR

Derek said: “I’m delighted that Lewis has reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024. Lewis always does more than what is expected of him, helping other students on the course, and going the extra mile in his duties. Lewis has honed a range of impressive skills and shown ongoing dedication, tireless work ethic, and remarkable growth throughout his apprenticeship.”

“Lewis’ ability to quickly develop and master new skills has been instrumental in his progression towards becoming fully qualified. Lewis shows exceptional talent and potential and is willing to put in the hard work to achieve his goals.”

Lewis said: “I can’t believe I’ve reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024. For me, an apprenticeship isn’t just about learning new skills, it’s helped me unlock a passion. To reach the semi-finals is a result of my dedication and determination to embark on a successful career in the trades. I’m really proud to have made it to the semi-finals and I’m excited to showcase my story so far, I hope it’s enough to secure my place in the final and be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024.”

Lewis was shortlisted for the semi-final for his passion, dedication, and ambition – which shone through in Derek’s nomination.

This year’s final will return to London in May, where the top ten apprentices will face a panel of industry experts to showcase why they believe they should be this year’s champion. Only one will be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice and receive a career-boosting £10,000 trade bundle made up of tools, tech and training – everything they need to excel in their chosen trade.

The judging panel includes representatives from Screwfix, the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, and the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, said: “The skills gap facing our industry is showing no signs of slowing down, so it remains as crucial as ever to highlight just how rewarding a career in the trades can be.

