Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell invited the boss of local green energy firm OHM to Downing Street recently to meet the Education Secretary at the Local Skills Champions Reception.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chief executive Jason Lindfield went through the famous black door with Caroline and two of his apprentices Paddy Roe and Oscar Pavey for the event.

The MP invited the trio to highlight the fantastic work OHM is doing as a business to support so many apprentices, training them in skills to support the growing green economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason said: “We’ve always been huge advocates of apprenticeships and we just couldn’t be prouder of Paddy and Oscar.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell invited the boss of local green energy firm OHM to Downing Street recently to meet the Education Secretary at the Local Skills Champions Reception. Picture: Caroline Ansell

“Huge thanks to Caroline Ansell for the ongoing support for our training and net zero work. Also, many thanks to Gillian Keegan for inviting us to Downing Street as Local Skills Champions.”

Oscar said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to speak with Gillian Keegan and Caroline Ansell about the importance of an apprenticeship scheme. I think that the scheme should be made more widely available to allow young people like me to be trained in skills.”

Mrs Ansell added: “What a pleasure to have Jason, Oscar and Paddy to No 10 for the skills champions reception. The focus they both had and their passion for what they were doing was inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“OHM is driving the green skills agenda in our town, working with companies, our local college and the Department for Education (DfE) to help us meet net zero while training the next generation in the skills they will need to work with these technologies.

“I can think of no better business to bring to Downing Street to meet the Secretary of State - herself a former apprentice – to acknowledge the brilliant work OHM is undertaking in our town.”

The company is working in partnership with DfE and East Sussex College to develop the OHM Green Training Hub in Hampden Park.

The Hub is used by the college and OHM to train students in installing heat pumps, solar panels, wind turbines, retrofit technologies and to understand future energy management and decarbonization.