Eastbourne facilities make final of ‘prestigious’ awards

Facilities in Eastbourne, including a bar, have been named as finalists ahead of a ‘prestigious’ awards ceremony.

Two of the facilities within the Devonshire Quarter, the Visitor Services Centre and the DQ Terrace Bar and Café, have been selected as finalists in the Beautiful South Awards.

Eastbourne’s Visitor Services Centre has been named as a finalist in the ‘coveted’ ‘visitor information service of the year’ category - which recognises visitor information providers that offer an ‘exceptional’ standard of service and appropriate information.

Eastbourne’s Visitor Services Centre has been named as a finalist in the ‘coveted’ ‘visitor information service of the year’ category. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-220215-103459001

Located within the ‘state-of-the-art’ Welcome Building, this is the third time that Eastbourne’s visitor services have been shortlisted for the award, having previously won gold and silver in 2016 and 2018.

Having been awarded ‘commended’ status in the 2020/21 awards, the DQ Terrace Bar and Café has also been selected as a finalist for the ‘taste of the South East award’.

The category recognises establishments within the tourism industry that offer service innovation and excellence alongside an inclusive menu.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and culture Margaret Bannister said, “We are delighted to learn that two of our venues have been selected as finalists in the Beautiful South Awards.

DQ Terrace Bar and Café. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-220215-103509001

“This recognition reflects the hard work, innovation and dedication from our wonderful staff, and the service that we strive to provide both our residents and visitors. We are excited to find out the results in due course.”

Following a £54 million transformation in recent years, the Devonshire Quarter won gold in the ‘business events venue of the year’ category last year.

The 2021/2022 awards ceremony is on April 25.