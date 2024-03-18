Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trackless mini train, which runs along the promenade, will return on Friday, March 29.

The service will be available everyday until Sunday, April 14, and will then run each weekend until May 26. After this, the Dotto will run everyday until September 29, excluding August 15 – 18 when Airbourne takes place.

You can hop aboard the train at the following stops: Holywell Retreat; Wish Tower slopes; Eastbourne Pier; Fisherman’s Green; Fort Fun; Sovereign Centre; Sovereign Harbour.