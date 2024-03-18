Eastbourne family-favourite Dotto Train set to return in time for Easter Holidays
Eastbourne’s iconic Dotto Train is set to return to the seafront this month – just in time for the Easter Holidays.
The trackless mini train, which runs along the promenade, will return on Friday, March 29.
The service will be available everyday until Sunday, April 14, and will then run each weekend until May 26. After this, the Dotto will run everyday until September 29, excluding August 15 – 18 when Airbourne takes place.
You can hop aboard the train at the following stops: Holywell Retreat; Wish Tower slopes; Eastbourne Pier; Fisherman’s Green; Fort Fun; Sovereign Centre; Sovereign Harbour.
Dotto costs £2.50 for a single ride, or £1.40 for children aged five to 15.