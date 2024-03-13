Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When it comes to ‘keeping it in the family,’ the Ede family are taking the concept to a new level.

Teddey, 11, Charlie, 13, and Mikey, 16, are all judo champions and gold medallists in numerous events and competitions.

Their mother Helen stopped training during her teenage years but, aged 43, is back in the ‘dojo’ and working hard to achieve her black belt.

The three brothers have also gained good marks at St. Catherine’s College, Eastbourne, where their gruelling judo routine is encouraged alongside their studying.

Head teacher Solomon Berhane said studying hard and participating at top sporting levels was not always compatible, but the brothers had proved it was possible.

“Mikey, Charlie and Teddey have been great students and we are proud of their academic work and, of course, their judo prowess,” Mr Berhane said.

“They have managed to combine their studying and homework with judo classes, training and competitions, a great achievement.”

“They train two or three times a week. The drive takes up to two hours each way, depending on traffic, so they are ready for bed by the time they get home,” Helen explained.

There are judo clubs closer to home, but Helen likes them to attend the Westcroft Judo Club, run by brother Andy.

“Andy is the former GB national judo champion, so I have huge confidence in his teaching skills,” Helen added. “The sessions are tough, but the boys really enjoy their lessons.”

Earlier this year, Sussex Judo selected Teddey to represent the county and England at an international training camp in Belgium. He trained and fought against judo students from France, Germany and other European countries.

The love of sporting pursuits comes from Helen’s parents. “With five children, Mum and Dad did not want us sitting at home watching the TV,” Helen explained. “He got us interested in judo from the age of 5.