Henry Brown and his wife Emily, who run Chalk Farm, passed through the famous black door and home of the Prime Minister for the evening event.

The Eastbourne MP invited Henry to Downing Street to thank him for all his work locally in his stewardship of the land, contribution to food production and his work with schools.

The pair worked together when Mrs Ansell led the debate in Parliament lobbying for more support for farmers in Sussex and for the change on The Selected Heritage Inventory for Natural England (SHINE) - a particular challenge for downland farmers.

Picture: Caroline Ansell

During the event, they met environment secretary Steve Barclay and others from across the UK who were recognised for the work they do in their communities.

The reception coincided with the government announcing the latest package of measures underlining its commitment to backing British farmers.

Henry said: “We were treated to a day in Westminster Palace and the Houses of Parliament before making our way to 10 Downing Street to meet with the Secretary of State.

“It was of great encouragement to hear of the genuine praise and support of British agriculture and food production.

“We wish to thank Caroline for her ongoing work for Eastbourne and her support of the rural constituents.”

The Eastbourne MP added: “It was an honour to bring Henry and Emily to Downing Street.