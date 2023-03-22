Eastbourne father collapses after attending wedding to reveal aggressive brain tumour

A 56-year-old man from Eastbourne has been diagnosed with cancer and his family are raising money for a vaccine treatment.

Mark Tomalin, 56 and from Sovereign Harbour, collapsed at a wedding in Weymouth and then had a series of seizures in July 2021. His wife Sam Tomalin had to perform chest compressions until the ambulance arrived.

Mark was diagnosed with a brain tumour and despite family initially feeling positive that it could be treated, he had a brain surgery in December 2021 only to find that the tumour was a Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade 4 - the most aggressive and serious type of tumour. This operation removed the cancer, but not all of the tumour.

Mark was told his condition was terminal and incurable – his life expectancy could be two years, 10 years at best. His family said less than one per cent of those diagnosed with a Glioblastoma will survive 10 years, and only five per cent survive five years.

Mark used to be a project manager but is no longer able to work. He has two daughters, two step daughters, two step sons, and three grandchildren.

Clare Tomalin, Mark’s sister, said: “Mark is a trouper and has been so brave throughout the only treatments available on the NHS. He has gone through six rounds of chemotherapy and a six-week course of dual chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“He gets a check-up every three months where he gets his bloods taken and scans. This week we heard the devastating news that the cancer is back. He is going to have further surgery but there is little more the NHS can do to prolong his life.”

This week (March 22) Mark is waiting for urgent surgery where neurosurgeons hope to remove 50 per cent of the tumour so he can have more chemotherapy.

Mark has been accepted by Northwest Biotherapeutics who can produce an individual vaccine for him using cells from the tumour. This treatment will work alongside his chemotherapy.

Clare said: “Every penny will help to keep this brave, beautiful, person with us for as long as we can.”

His family are aiming to raise £15,000. The cost of the vaccine production hasn’t been provided to the family yet, but they know it will be more than £15,000. Sam said: “We are possibly looking at having to raise £30,000 every year for three years, if we are lucky enough for this to be successful for Mark.”

If the vaccine can’t go ahead, Sam and Clare are looking at other therapies to work along the chemotherapy. Sam said: “All this isn’t funded by the NHS and will only be available privately. This is why we need to raise awareness for Brain Tumour Research to ensure more funding goes to brain tumours. Over £700m is spent on cancer research in the UK every year, yet less than three per cent of funding goes to brain tumours.”