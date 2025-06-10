Eastbourne: Final consultation for controversial Seaside bus lanes
In November 2024, East Sussex County Council (ESCC) agreed to move ahead with revised plans to install bus lanes along the A259 in Seaside and St Anthony’s Avenue following months of public consultations.
Previous versions of the plans sparked strong opposition from residents and businesses, namely over the loss of parking spaces.
ESCC is now offering a final chance for residents to have their say on plans which have been ‘further refined’ in response to feedback.
Jodie Atherton, sales manager at DB Domestics in Seaside, previously told the Eastbourne Herald she believed the plans could ‘potentially put a lot of people out of business’.
She said she believes the revised plans still ‘don't work’.
"[The plans] are extremely worrying for the businesses who rely on custom traveling to them as the road will become jammed with traffic and buses alike due to these changes,” she said.
"[These] bad design choices will affect the traffic and dramatically worsen the co2 for no benefit to bus times, users or the environment we work and live in, which is exactly what this money is for."
The scheme – which is part of the wider East Sussex Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) – has been made possible following a grant of £41.1 million provided by the Department of Transport.
ESCC said the BSIP ‘aims to improve bus services in the county’ by: improving the reliability of buses; encouraging more people to travel by bus; improving bus journey times; increasing the number of journeys made by bus rather than by car; reducing congestion on the roads, and tackling vehicle emission and climate change concerns.
For more information on the plans, and to respond to the consultation, visit: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/bsip-seaside-st-anthonys-tro/.
The deadline to have your say is 11.59pm on Friday, June 13.
