Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Eastbourne Foodbank calls on residents to back national campaign

Eastbourne Foodbank has urged residents to sign a petition to back a national campaign.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
The foodbank took to Terminus Road on Wednesday, September 6, to campaign for a stronger social security system as part of the Trussell Trust’s ‘Guarantee our Essentials’ campaign.

Eastbourne Foodbank set up a stall on Bankers’ Corner and engaged the public in conversations about poverty and the high level of need for foodbanks in the community while also encouraging residents to sign a petition to back the campaign.

A spokesperson from the foodbank said: “The campaign is based on research by the Trussell Trust and Joseph Rowntree Foundation which shows the current level of Universal Credit, which is £84.80 a week, leaves people unable to afford essentials such as food, energy and travel. According to the research, there is a weekly shortfall of £35.20 based on the current cost of living. The charities are calling on all political parties, ahead of the general election, to commit to calculating Universal Credit rates according to the cost of living.”

Eastbourne Foodbank in the town centreEastbourne Foodbank in the town centre
Eastbourne Foodbank campaigns team has urged the public to take action and support the campaign.

The foodbank’s campaigns and communications manager Jess Holliday said: “We need the backing of the Eastbourne people to make this campaign a success and improve life for people on the lowest incomes.

“None of us should need to use a foodbank. Our social security system should be strong enough to ensure no one goes without food or is unable to pay essential bills.”

People can sign the petition online at https://action.trusselltrust.org/guarantee-our-essentials-petition-fb

