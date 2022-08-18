Eastbourne friends complete Three Peaks Challenge for Sussex children's charity

The couple’s son Albie, who is now a year old, was born prematurely weighing a tiny 2lbs 9oz. This meant he needed to be cared for on the Trevor Mann baby unit at the Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton.

During this time Keri and Preston received great support from both Rockinghorse and Ronald McDonald. They were determined to give something back to both charities to say thank you.

They kicked off their fundraising by coin collecting at Eastbourne Town FC. Then, with help from community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee they hosted a charity football match at Eastbourne Borough football ground which raised over £800. This was then followed by a charity golf day at Lottbridge Drove, raising over £1,400. The final part of their fundraising efforts was to take on the Three Peak challenge which they successfully completed on August 13.

Preston and friends Gianluca Del-Gaudio, Jack Salt, Spencer Muir, Danny Green and Liam Gunner climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Mount Snowdon in Wales all within 24 hours. Through their fundraising efforts they have raised an impressive £6,000.

If you would like to support this challenge, please go to their fundraising link:- https://gofund.me/649e2833

1. Eastbourne Three Peaks 4.jpeg Three Peaks charity challenge Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne Three Peaks 3.jpeg Three Peaks charity challenge Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Three Peaks 2.jpeg Three Peaks charity challenge Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Three Peaks 6.jpeg The family have successfully raised funds for two worthy charities Photo: supplied Photo Sales