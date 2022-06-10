Eastbourne gardener found dead at Herstmonceux home

Michael Patrick Hoad, 50, was found by a friend in his Gardner Street flat on November 16, 2021.

A toxicology report from Amber Crampton found that there was almost seven times the prescribed dosage of a sleeping pill in Mr Hoad’s body.

The inquest, which was held at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday, June 9, heard how that level is consistent with severe or possibly fatal toxicity.

Eastbourne Town Hall

Mr Hoad’s GP Dr Rachel Harrison said her patient had a history of drug overdoses and recurring depression.

Mental health nurse Mark Oldham added, “He had a long-standing problem with mental health.”

Detective sergeant Paul Edwards from Sussex Police said after going to the Herstmonceux flat he decided there was no indication of any third-party involvement in Mr Hoad’s death.

The inquest heard how Mr Hoad, who had been in contact with alcohol and drug recovery service STAR, would often contact his family.

Mr Hoad’s family said he was a very good musician and played the guitar.

They added, “He was interested in the natural world and he loved fishing and enjoying the peace and quiet.

“He was keen to start a rock and roll band.”

Mr Hoad’s family, who had described the gardener as ‘head-strong’ and ‘reasonably intelligent’, said they believe he had a desire to learn new things in life.

East Sussex Coroner Alan Craze said, “What killed him was an overdose, a considerable overdose.”

Mr Craze said Mr Hoad’s death, which he described as ‘very tragic’, was not a suicide.

He added, “It is not a suicide in a way that I have ever recorded before.

“The three words that keep coming into my mind are ‘misuse of drugs’. He has taken it for a purpose.

“I believe he must have taken it knowing it was a very sharp excess. He must have realised that there was some danger in doing that.

“We will never actually know what was going through his mind.”