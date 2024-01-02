BREAKING

Eastbourne gets into spirit of 2024 as hundreds of residents gather for New Year’s Day Concert

Hundreds of Eastbourne residents celebrated the beginning of 2024 at the New Year's Day Concert at the bandstand.
Sam Pole
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:07 GMT

Eastbourne Bandstand was packed again this year as the traditional New Year concert returned to the south coast with fantastic festive entertainment.

Guests revelled in the music of the Ray Campbell Dance Band to begin the start of the year.

A popular and long-standing tradition, the concerts began when the Bandstand was first built back in 1935 and have been a regular festive attraction ever since. The concerts are organised by Eastbourne Bandstand and always attract large crowds over the three days.

Eastbourne Bandstand New Years Day Concert 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Bandstand New Years Day Concert 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Bandstand New Years Day Concert 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Bandstand New Years Day Concert 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Bandstand New Years Day Concert 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

