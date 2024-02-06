A new tenant is being sought for Eastbourne Downs Golf Course and associated buildings, which are currently owned and operated by Eastbourne Borough Council.

EiA Real Estate Advisory (EiA) has been instructed to find proposals that support the council’s Climate Emergency Strategy or from those who can ‘take the golfing experience to the next stage’. The firm has suggested that use for glamping or camping, functions and events or a restaurant might be ‘looked at favourably by the council’.

The 139-acre land comprises an 18-hole golf course with a ‘substantial’ clubhouse and parking for more than 80 cars.

A spokesperson for EiA said: "The course measures approximately 6,600 yards and is regarded as one of the best kept courses in East Sussex.

"The substantial clubhouse extends to approximately 680m2 (7,320 sqft) and includes a golf shop, office, a bar, restaurant with conservatory, male and female changing rooms and an outdoor dining area enjoyed by members and non-members, golfers and non-golfers.

"The Council is looking for proposals that support [its] Climate Emergency Strategy- in particular, a demonstration of how the site could be diversified to support the strategy through rewilding, alternative use (e.g glamping/camping) and other measures, subject to the Tenant obtaining the necessary consents.

“The property is available as a whole or in part and initial expressions of interest are being sought which the Council will then consider in further detail.

For more information and to enquire about the property, email: [email protected] or call: 07920 812019.

1 . Eastbourne golf course with ‘stunning views over the South Downs' available to let A golf course in Eastbourne with ‘stunning views over the South Downs’ is available to let. Photo: Archive

