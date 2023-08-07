BREAKING
Eastbourne grandmother in her 80s to do wing walk for charity

An 82-year-old grandmother from Eastbourne is set to do a wing walk to help raise money for a local charity.
Jacob Panons
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST

Mags Tapp is doing the wing walk at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on August 12 for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS).

She said: “Very often the KSS air ambulance flies over our house en route to the A&E at Eastbourne DGH. This fabulous service saves lives daily, 24/7, but receives very little by way of Government aid. Donations from the general public are essential as it costs about £3,000 each time it is called out.

"My granddaughter will soon be in her third year of training at Swansea University to become a paramedic. Because of her determination and commitment, and also because we give heartfelt thanks to the NHS for my husband’s cancer treatment, it has inspired me to raise money for the KSS Air Ambulance charity.”

Mags Tapp preparing for her wing walk. Picture: ContributedMags Tapp preparing for her wing walk. Picture: Contributed
Despite originally setting a target of £500, Mrs Tapp has raised more than £2,000 so far.

The grandmother said: “I’ve never done anything like this before and am extremely excited, super scared and definitely determined to make everyone proud. Hopefully my pilot won’t be doing a double barrelled loop the loop.

“So far I have raised the staggering sum of £2,000. It is very gratifying in the light of the current economic crisis to have received such a large amount. I feel very humbled by the generosity from friends, family and the general public.

“I’m praying for good weather on the 12th and that the flight consists of either a regular gentle flight or a maximum adrenalin rush – yes, of course I’m going for the adrenalin rush. I’m an old duck, 82-years-young, but in for a penny, in for a pound.

“The challenge of a wing walk does seem to be fashionable amongst the younger generation and the cut age off is 80 years but concessions can be made for older people like me, with permission from a GP’s health check. Luckily, I am as fit as a butcher’s dog and raring to go.”

Mrs Tapp is raising money via her JustGiving pagehttps://www.justgiving.com/page/mags-tapp-1681396425522

