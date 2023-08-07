An 82-year-old grandmother from Eastbourne is set to do a wing walk to help raise money for a local charity.

Mags Tapp is doing the wing walk at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on August 12 for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS).

She said: “Very often the KSS air ambulance flies over our house en route to the A&E at Eastbourne DGH. This fabulous service saves lives daily, 24/7, but receives very little by way of Government aid. Donations from the general public are essential as it costs about £3,000 each time it is called out.

"My granddaughter will soon be in her third year of training at Swansea University to become a paramedic. Because of her determination and commitment, and also because we give heartfelt thanks to the NHS for my husband’s cancer treatment, it has inspired me to raise money for the KSS Air Ambulance charity.”

Mags Tapp preparing for her wing walk. Picture: Contributed

Despite originally setting a target of £500, Mrs Tapp has raised more than £2,000 so far.

The grandmother said: “I’ve never done anything like this before and am extremely excited, super scared and definitely determined to make everyone proud. Hopefully my pilot won’t be doing a double barrelled loop the loop.

“So far I have raised the staggering sum of £2,000. It is very gratifying in the light of the current economic crisis to have received such a large amount. I feel very humbled by the generosity from friends, family and the general public.

“I’m praying for good weather on the 12th and that the flight consists of either a regular gentle flight or a maximum adrenalin rush – yes, of course I’m going for the adrenalin rush. I’m an old duck, 82-years-young, but in for a penny, in for a pound.