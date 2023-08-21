BREAKING
Eastbourne grandmother smashes fundraising target for local charity with wing walk

An 82-year-old grandmother from Eastbourne has smashed her fundraising target of £500 by donating £2,630 to a local charity following a wing walk.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:01 BST

Mags Tapp did the wing walk at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on August 12 for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS). As part of the fundraiser she flew 500ft in the air and asked the pilot for the ‘maximum adrenaline rush’ as she fluttered up and down on top of the plane.

She said: “It was absolutely wonderful. I loved every second of it. When I got down I wanted to go back up again.”

Mrs Tapp said she wanted to raise money for the local charity as they often fly over her house en route to the A&E department at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

She added that the fact her husband received cancer treatment from the NHS, as well as her granddaughter entering her third year of training to become a paramedic, also inspired her to raise the money.

She said: “I had no idea people would be so generous. I couldn’t believe people were so generous.

“In the economic situation we are in now it is quite stunning to think that so many people could be so generous.”

If you would like to donate to Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) please visit Mrs Tapp’s JustGiving page on https://www.justgiving.com/page/mags-tapp-1681396425522.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) has been contacted for a comment.

