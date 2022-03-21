Eastbourne group hopes to open ‘climate hub’ in town centre

An Eastbourne group said it is raising money to set up a ‘climate hub’ in the town centre.

Eastbourne Climate Coalition said the hub is designed to be a new community facility that addresses challenges the town faces from climate change.

To raise money for the hub, the group launched an online fundraiser on March 1 with the help of the Aviva Community Fund and the Eastbourne Eco Action Network CIC.

Eastbourne Climate Coalition SUS-220321-114547001

A spokesperson from the coalition said the fundraiser has already hit its initial target of £2,500, although its new goal is to receive £5,000 by the time it closes in mid-April.

The coalition said East Sussex County Council (ESCC) is supporting the fundraiser with a ‘match funding’ pledge from its East Sussex Building Stronger Communities Fund.

The spokesperson said, “Climate hubs are popping up all over the UK to help drive community engagement with the transition away from fossil fuel dependency and towards a zero carbon economy.

“The huge increase in oil and gas prices and the Ukraine invasion, plus the stark warnings in the latest United Nations climate report about the rapid pace of climate change, underscore the urgency of having designated spaces such as climate hubs for supporting local communities to access renewable energies and energy efficiency measures, as well as making those key lifestyle changes that reduce their carbon footprints.”

Climate hubs already exist in Seaford and Lewes, according to the group.

The spokesperson added, “The climate hub would allow local residents, local businesses and local community groups to better collaborate with each other to increase the resilience and sustainability of Eastbourne, enabling the town to cope better with the increasingly damaging impacts of climate change.

“Initiatives to reduce local flooding risks, to reduce fuel bills, to secure equitable access to regenerative local food networks are just a few examples of what could be facilitated by a climate hub that is easily accessible to local people.”

Andrew Durling, executive director of the Eastbourne Eco Action Network CIC, said, “A climate hub in Eastbourne would be a game-changer, making the drive to deliver a net-zero town by 2030 much easier to achieve.

“We need to get off all fossil fuels as quickly as possible, not only to keep the planet as a viable home for humans but also to save money on things like energy costs – which are rising sharply as a result of geopolitical turmoil.

“Local residents and businesses need somewhere to go to get advice and support for ways to live more sustainably and affordably.

“It’s so encouraging that the crowd funder has already received such strong support from local people, who are voting with their wallets for a climate hub.”

On the fundraiser site, Councillor Josh Babarinde OBE said, “Fantastic initiative for our town, and I’m proud to support it. Looking forward to seeing what you cook up, and to supporting in any way I can.”

Councillor Colin Swansborough, lead cabinet member for climate change at Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), said on the page, “Best wishes for a successful conclusion.”

Head of Plastic Free Eastbourne Oliver Sterno said, “A climate hub will allow and encourage all of Eastbourne’s townspeople and visitors to take part in our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Sally Boys, co-ordinator for Eastbourne Friends of the Earth, added, “The fight for climate justice is growing, locally and globally. People power will prevail.”

Local resident and coalition volunteer Jill Shacklock also voiced her support for the hub.

She said, “There are many groups and individuals in Eastbourne looking at ways to reduce our reliance on polluting fossil fuels.

“A climate hub would bring those people together so that they can share skills, knowledge and experience and help others.”

Another resident and volunteer, Evie Sier, explained why she is backing the hub.