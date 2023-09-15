Eastbourne group to celebrate investing £1m into the local community by hosting free festival

A free festival is being held by a group in Eastbourne to celebrate investing £1 million into the local area.

Devonshire-West-Fest is taking place on Saturday, September 15, from midday-8pm at Leaf Hall in Seaside.

The board members of Devonshire West Big Local (DWBL) said they have worked tirelessly over the last 10 years as they have invested a million pounds in the Devonshire West area.

They have invested in the creation of the Devonshire Collective, improvements to The Royal Hippodrome, play equipment at Seaside Recreation Ground, free summer play schemes, a variety of free activities for all ages, salaries of key workers at Matthew 25 Mission, disabled toilet facilities at Leaf Hall, and free Audio Active sessions for young people.

Leaf Hall in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

Leaf Hall trustees have given DWBL the site for the day and it will be filled with free activities for everyone to enjoy with live music, face-painting and workshops.