BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Eastbourne group to celebrate investing £1m into the local community by hosting free festival

A free festival is being held by a group in Eastbourne to celebrate investing £1 million into the local area.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Devonshire-West-Fest is taking place on Saturday, September 15, from midday-8pm at Leaf Hall in Seaside.

The board members of Devonshire West Big Local (DWBL) said they have worked tirelessly over the last 10 years as they have invested a million pounds in the Devonshire West area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have invested in the creation of the Devonshire Collective, improvements to The Royal Hippodrome, play equipment at Seaside Recreation Ground, free summer play schemes, a variety of free activities for all ages, salaries of key workers at Matthew 25 Mission, disabled toilet facilities at Leaf Hall, and free Audio Active sessions for young people.

Most Popular
Leaf Hall in Eastbourne. Picture from Google MapsLeaf Hall in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps
Leaf Hall in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

Leaf Hall trustees have given DWBL the site for the day and it will be filled with free activities for everyone to enjoy with live music, face-painting and workshops.

Indoors there will be a free cafe and an exhibition for local artist and chair of DWBL Clare Hackney-Ring.

Related topics:Seaside