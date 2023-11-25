Eastbourne homes left without water following burst main
Homes in Eastbourne have been left without water for most of today (Saturday, November 25) after a main burst overnight.
Part of the A259 on Seaside is still closed both ways between the A2021 Whitley Road and B2106 Beach Road this evening, according to the AA’s traffic bulletin.
The problem was first reported just before 7am today.
Engineers from South East Water have been at the scene all day making repairs.
On the company’s website, it said: “Our team on site has now completed the repair to the burst water main and customers should now see their taps flowing as normal. Once again, we’re really sorry about the disruption.”