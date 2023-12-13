An Eastbourne hotel has been named as the top rated wedding venue in East Sussex for 2023.

The Grand Hotel on Eastbourne seafront has been named Top Rated Wedding Venue of East Sussex 2023.

The award was bestowed upon the Eastbourne hotel by wedding planning website Wedding Dates.

The website stated: “Where could be more romantic to celebrate a white wedding than at The White Palace, as The Grand is affectionately known, and which is one of the most beautiful 5 star wedding venues in Sussex.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hotel said: “We are delighted to announce that we have won Top Rated Wedding Venue of East Sussex 2023.

“A huge thank you and congratulations to our dedicated expert team who pull off the most beautiful weddings all year round.