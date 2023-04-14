International Dark Sky Week gets underway on Saturday April 15 and Eastbourne has been named as one of the top locations in the UK for stargazing in a national survey.

The survey analysed light pollution data to predict the best and worst locations in the UK for stargazing this April and rated Eastbourne as number eight in the top ten, with a visibility score of 70.8.

It was behind Uckfield though, which came in second. Hastings also featured in the top ten.

UK location predicted to have the clearest view of stars this Dark Sky Week is St Davids in Pembrokeshire, Wales, with a star visibility score of 74.4/100. The survey used the the Bortle scale, a classification system which uses astronomical observations to measure light pollution. The scale runs from 1 (darkest, best for stargazing) to 9 (worst for stargazing).

Eastbourne

James Roy, brain health expert from Brainworks Neurotherapy, commentrf on the impact of light pollution and not seeing stars regularly and said: “As humans, we are biologically inclined to be awake during the day and asleep at night. Daylight is the natural regulator of our circadian rhythms, so the more light we introduce into our night-time skies, the harder it is for our bodies to determine what time it actually is.

“Even low levels of artificial light intensity at night have been found to suppress melatonin production, our sleep hormone which induces drowsiness, making it harder for us to fall asleep. This can lead to insomnia which will cause tiredness, fatigue and poor mental health.”