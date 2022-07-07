Eastbourne is one of the UK’s most dog-friendly staycations

New data from camping experts Pitchup has revealed where is best to take you dog if you’re having a staycation.

Scores were decided by looking at the number of dog-friendly campsites/hotels/beaches, as well as walking routes, vets, tourist attractions, and pubs/restaurants that welcome dogs.

Eastbourne came fourth, with a score of 50 out of 80. The study found there are 17 dog-friendly tourist attractions as well as lots of lovely walks.

Dog-friendly places in the UK

The town also has plenty of dog-friendly accommodation choices including four campsites and 34 hotels. If you need supplies there are 26 pet shops and 11 vets.

Top 10:

Whitstable, Kent – 52.2

Torquay, Devon – 51.8

Bognor Regis, West Sussex – 50.7

Eastbourne, East Sussex – 50

Weymouth, Dorset – 49.6

Padstow, Cornwall – 44.3

Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear – 43.9