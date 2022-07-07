Eastbourne is one of the UK’s most dog-friendly staycations

New data from camping experts Pitchup has revealed where is best to take you dog if you’re having a staycation.
Scores were decided by looking at the number of dog-friendly campsites/hotels/beaches, as well as walking routes, vets, tourist attractions, and pubs/restaurants that welcome dogs.
Eastbourne came fourth, with a score of 50 out of 80. The study found there are 17 dog-friendly tourist attractions as well as lots of lovely walks.
The town also has plenty of dog-friendly accommodation choices including four campsites and 34 hotels. If you need supplies there are 26 pet shops and 11 vets.
Top 10:
Whitstable, Kent – 52.2
Torquay, Devon – 51.8
Bognor Regis, West Sussex – 50.7
Eastbourne, East Sussex – 50
Weymouth, Dorset – 49.6
Falmouth, Cornwall – 47.5
Padstow, Cornwall – 44.3
Bakewell, Peak District – 44
Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear – 43.9
St Ives, Cornwall – 41