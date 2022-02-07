Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden residents offered training to challenge misogynistic behaviour

Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden residents have been offered the opportunity to go on a training course to recognise and challenge misogynistic behaviour.

The Survivors’ Network’s bystander intervention training runs from February 15–March 29.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A free bystanders training session has been set up, which aims to help services, businesses and the public in Sussex to do the right thing by feeling more confident in recognising and challenging misogynistic behaviour in their everyday lives.”

In an email to Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden residents officers explained how the 90-minute session will help participants recognise sexual harassment and misogynistic behaviour while learning about how it contributes to unsafe public spaces for certain groups of people.

Those taking part will also develop an understanding of the impact that sexual harassment and misogynistic behaviour has.