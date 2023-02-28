A group of LGBTQ+ parents in Eastbourne gathered at the weekend to remember 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Brianna Ghey was found stabbed to death in a Warrington park on the afternoon of February 11. The transgender teen was found wounded on a path in Linear Park and died at the scene. A boy and girl, both 15, have been charged with her murder and will be on trial in July according to Cheshire Police.

Since then, people have gathered all over the country to pay tribute to Brianna.

Bourne This Way (BTW) is a group for LGBTQ+ parents. A spokesperson said: “This news has sent shockwaves through our community and Bourne This Way are members of the LGBTQ+ community and we want to show our respect and mark the occasion.

Eastbourne LGBTQ+ group holds service for Brianna Ghey (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“It’s also so important for our community to come together and share space where we can. We are united as one and send love, kindness and support to anyone that might be affected by this news or are suffering.”

