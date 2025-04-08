Eastbourne Looking Back: 9 pictures from Beer & Cider by the Sea in 2017

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
We’re taking a look back at photos from Eastbourne’s annual Beer & Cider by the Sea festival ahead of its return next month.

The event – set to take place from Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 18 this year – is ‘one of the south coast’s largest food and drink festivals’, according to Visit Eastbourne.

Here, you’ll be able to sample fine ales and cask ciders, plus bottled beers of the world, wines and gins, while enjoying live music.

There are also plenty of mouth-watering food stalls and CAMRA volunteers on hand to offer advice and tips for a perfect beverage.

These photos are from 2017. Can you spot yourself or anyone you recognise?

Beer and cider festival on Western Lawns, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

9 pictures from Beer & Cider by the Sea in 2017

Beer and cider festival on Western Lawns, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Beer and cider festival on Western Lawns, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

9 pictures from Beer & Cider by the Sea in 2017

Beer and cider festival on Western Lawns, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Beer and cider festival on Western Lawns, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

9 pictures from Beer & Cider by the Sea in 2017

Beer and cider festival on Western Lawns, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

Beer and cider festival on Western Lawns, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

9 pictures from Beer & Cider by the Sea in 2017

Beer and cider festival on Western Lawns, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

