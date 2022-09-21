Eastbourne looking back: Achiever’s Awards in 2016

Friends, family, colleagues and event sponsors supported the nominees at the annual Eastbourne Herald awards ceremony, which took place at the Devonshire Park Theatre. Awards were handed out for bravery, contribution to the arts, sporting achievement, charity and community work.

The headline sponsor was Sussex Downs College and principal and chief executive Mike Hopkins attended Sunday's event to celebrate the achievements of the town's community heroes. Mr Hopkins said: "If, at Sussex Downs College, we are not about achievement, then what are we about? It is brilliant to be here today to celebrate achievement. We are delighted to be a part of this event. There are some fantastic nominees who are all worthy of an award, so whether they are winners or not, they have all done something to be proud of and have achieved massively."

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell also attended and spoke on stage before the winners were announced. She said: "It is great that Johnston Press is bringing this event to the town. It is really important to recognise individuals who have shown courage or dedicated service to our town."

Mrs Ansell, who has had a teaching career, said she was particularly excited to hear about the achievements of the town's young people. She described the event as ‘moving and inspiring'. The event was presented by Keith Ridley and Melanie Adams.

1. Eastbourne 2016 Achievers Awards 2016 (photo by Mark Dimmock) Eastbourne 2016 Achievers Awards 2016 (photo by Mark Dimmock) Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne 2016 Achievers Awards 2016 (photo by Mark Dimmock) Eastbourne 2016 Achievers Awards 2016 (photo by Mark Dimmock) Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne 2016 Achievers Awards 2016 (photo by Mark Dimmock) Eastbourne 2016 Achievers Awards 2016 (photo by Mark Dimmock) Photo: Mark Dimmock 07889 775078 Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne 2016 Achievers Awards 2016 (photo by Mark Dimmock) Eastbourne 2016 Achievers Awards 2016 (photo by Mark Dimmock) Photo: - Photo Sales