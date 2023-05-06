Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Looking Back: The day Prince Charles came to town, Old Town Accidentand the Fire at Eastbourne Grammar School

As the King’s Coronation takes place, we take a look back and when the King visited the town in 1978 as well as other pictures taken by Sussex Police.

By Sam Pole
Published 6th May 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 12:09 BST

We have been sent some wonderful pictures taken by Sussex Police photographers in years gone by. While we are not sure what date the accident in Old Town’s Den Hill happened, the Grammar School fire in Kings Drive was on November 16 1977 and King Charles paid a visit to the town on July 27 1978, probably to see a performance at what was the Kings Country Club.

Eastbourne nostalgia (copy photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-201203-101653008

