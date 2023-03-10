An Eastbourne man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the death of an 11-year-old Hastings boy, police confirmed today (Friday, March 10).

Police said Russell Le Beau, 34, will appear in court next month.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following a fatal collision on the B2095 near Hooe on December 15, a man has been charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An 11-year-old boy from Hastings died in the collision.

Harry Dennis

“Following an investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Russell Le Beau, 34, of the Devonshire area of Eastbourne, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been bailed to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 5.”

After the collision, Sussex Police confirmed that Harry Dennis, 11, who attended The Hastings Academy, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a collision in Hooe on December 15.

Officers were called to the the scene on the B2095 at about 3.05pm following a collision between a car and a flatbed van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ambulance service attended and Harry was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.