A father from Eastbourne has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for the charity that helped save his daughter’s life.

Shahram Kashani, a consultant eye surgeon, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania last month (February 11-17). He raised over £11,000 for Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS).

In May 2015, Shahram Kashani’s seven-year-old daughter, Ayla, fell from a climbing frame. Paramedics attending the incident knew she needed specialist treatment quickly. A doctor and critical care paramedic from KSS were dispatched to deliver life-saving treatment at the scene, and they continued to treat Ayla as she was airlifted to the Major Trauma Centre at St George's Hospital in London. Ayla was one of the first children in the UK to be given a pre-hospital emergency plasma transfusion by a helicopter emergency medical service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shahram said: “If it wasn’t for KSS, my daughter would not be here today. It was the skills of their team, their quick thinking, and the treatment in the air which undoubtedly saved Ayla’s life. KSS is a charity that relies on donations from the local community in order to operate 24/7 and I wanted to fundraise for them as my way of saying thank you.

Eastbourne man raises £11,000 for charity that saved his daughter’s life by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

“I knew I needed to do something entirely outside my comfort zone in order to raise a significant amount of money from friends, family and colleagues – so I decided I would climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. I have never camped before or done any hiking – in fact, I’m not at all sporty - so this really was a significant challenge for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day he reached the summit, he completed a 17-hour hike through the night, starting at 11pm. Shahram said: “I am very proud of what I have achieved and, most importantly, that I have exceeded my fundraising target for KSS. I have had over 190 donors and have been overwhelmed by the generosity of my friends, family, patients and colleagues. Given the cost of living crisis and the economic climate, the response I have had has been incredible.”

Lola Inge, from KSS, said: “We can’t thank Shahram enough for his amazing fundraising feat, helping us to continue to bring the emergency department to patients, such as Ayla, wherever and whenever they need us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne man raises £11,000 for charity that saved his daughter’s life by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad