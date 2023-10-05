Eastbourne man reported missing - Dial 999 if you see him
Police are urgently searching for a ‘vulnerable’ missing man from Eastbourne.
The man, named only as Marc, was last seen leaving his house in the Langney area around 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon (October 4), police said.
"We’re currently searching for Marc, 46, who is vulnerable and missing from Eastbourne,” a police spokesperson said.
"[He was] wearing a mustard New York hoodie, marl blue joggers and blue/white trainers.
“Marc is white, about 5ft 7in with brown hair and a beard, and wears tinted glasses.”
Police said Marc is ‘believed to be on foot’ and is ‘not in possession of any personal belongings’.
The spokesperson added: “Please dial 999 if you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, quoting serial 1517 of 04/10.”