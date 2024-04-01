Eastbourne man seeks top cop job in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Richards, 56, from the Old Town area of Eastbourne, is standing to be Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in next year's elections, a role currently held by Conservative Katy Bourne.

Mr Richards is the Labour & Co-operative candidate standing on a promise to increase neighbourhood patrols of police across Sussex to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour, to support victims and witnesses, and to provide more services for local youth such as boxing clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says: "Antisocial behaviour is getting out of control. Local shops are blighted by looting. Local young people have little to do. And residents seldom see bobbies on the beat.

'We need more bobbies on the beat' - Labour's Paul Richards outside Eastbourne police station.

"My Conservative opponent has had over a decade in the job, and things have got worse. People across Eastbourne are telling me it is time for a change. People, even if they usually vote for another party, are telling me they will 'loan' me their vote to make the change we all want to see."

Paul Richards was a special adviser to the previous Labour Government on community cohesion and counter-terrorism, and stood for the Lewes parliamentary seat in 2001. He was chair of the East Sussex Co-op Party.