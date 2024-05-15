Eastbourne man to attempt to be first in world to jet-ski around Britain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Eastbourne man is set to attempt to be the first person in the world to jet-ski around Britain.

Roger Lincoln will be jet-skiing solo around Britain in a pioneering world record attempt, travelling from Tower Bridge, passing through the Great Glen Fault, before finally returning to Tower Bridge for charity.

The date for the endeavour is still to be finalised with Roger set to confirm an official date, which will take place this summer, after finding the window for the best weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger will be performing the feat for charity and has created a fundraising page in the hopes of raising as much money as possible

Roger Lincoln will be jet-skiing solo around Britain in a pioneering world record attempt, travelling from Tower Bridge, passing through the Great Glen Fault, before finally returning to Tower Bridge for charity. Picture: Roger Lincoln

The event will be the first of its kind and Roger said that he is looking forward to the challenge.

Roger said: “This event will be a historical first. The full on-water circumnavigation of Britain on a personal watercraft has never been completed before and I have set a challenging target, the equivalent of crossing the English channel ten times a day, every day for ten days straight.

"This will be a unique and one-off event which will provide entertainment, investment and promotion opportunities, while charity fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The initial thought of popping along the coast on a jet ski may sound like anyone can do it. In reality, even a relatively calm day is taxing when significant distances are covered and the sea is never flat, especially when navigating the fastest route point to point.

"Couple this with the extreme endurance requirements to cover between two to three thousand miles in ten days or less and logistics involved, the challenge is anything but easy.”

Water skiing has always been a passion for Roger which started for him at the tender age of five.

Roger added: “At this time, the equipment available could be considered primitive. I wasn’t towed behind a combustion engine watercraft or even other forms of mechanically produced power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad