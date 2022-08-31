Eastbourne man wins first place in national moustache competition

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Beard and Moustache Championships 2022 (photo from Chris Redford)

Chris Redford first grew a moustache in 2011 for the Movember charity event to raise awareness of men's health issues.

Once Movember was over he decided to keep the moustache and it grew to 12 inches - long enough to curl over his ears like glasses.

In 2014 Chris attended his first national competition and entered the ‘English moustache’ category which is a long, thin moustache which protrudes out from the face in a straight line.

Other categories include the handlebar moustache, musketeer, natural moustache, freestyle, goatee, lamb chops, plus many beard categories dependent on length and style.

He won first place in his category for the competition in 2014 and cut off the moustache.

Sadly in 2020 a friend of Chris took his own life which triggered Chris to enter the 2022 championships because it was raising money for The Lions Barber Collective, a charity dedicated to helping suicidal men.

The event was held on the grounds of Rugby School in Warwickshire so Chris dressed as a rugby player.

Competitors go on stage one by one and are interviewed by two compares before heading to the judges table where a panel of four judges examine your facial hair and award points which are then tallied up.