Eastbourne man wins £16,000 Rolex in online competition

An Eastbourne man has won a Rolex watch worth £16,000 in an online competition.

Lee Nesbit has won a new Rolex GMT-Master II Batgirl courtesy of online competition firm BOTB.

Mr Nesbit, who has been saving up to buy himself a new watch and is on a waiting list to get a Rolex, was made up when BOTB presenter Christian Williams ambushed him in London to tell him he was a Midweek Lifestyle Competition winner.

The 39-year-old said: “It’s mind-blowing. I still can’t quite believe it.”

Eastbourne's Lee Nesbit with BOTB presenter Christian Williams. Picture from BOTB

He added: “It has to be one of my favourite watches.”

Winning the prize couldn’t have come at a better time for the father-of-two who is about to celebrate two special occasions.

Mr Nesbit, who works in IT, said: “I’ve never had a really nice watch so with my 40th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary coming up I thought I would treat myself and have been saving up.

“I would have probably spent about £3,000 on a second-hand Omega, but thankfully I don't have to now and can spend the money on something else.”

Presenter Mr Williams added: “It was fantastic to be able to surprise Lee who was clearly over the moon to win his dream watch.

“It is a fantastic watch and I’m sure the market value of it will only go up and up.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.