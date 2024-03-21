Eastbourne Marks and Spencer among first retailers in UK to sell Jersey Potatoes in paper packaging
This week, 75 M&S Food halls across the UK, including Eastbourne will receive deliveries of the retailers’ Select Farms Jersey Royals, kicking off the start of the British produce season and the best of British grown fruit and vegetables.
These first in season speciality spuds are grown in glasshouses by expert farmers, allowing them to be harvested that little bit sooner for M&S shoppers.
Marks and Spencer have estimated that the paper packaging will remove 1 million pieces of plastic from this product alone within the first year. This transition into plastic free packaging has taken many seasons to develop, and is a market first for M&S. The new packaging ensures the potatoes are still protected from damage and remain 100% fresh until our customers come to cook with them.
Harry Wilder, Senior Agronomist at M&S said; “There’s always a lot of excitement in the team when we start harvesting the first of the Jersey Royals, it signals that spring, and the best of our British produce season is just about to kick off! The care and dedication we take to ensure customers get the best of the crop is second to none, our unique chilling process and our dedicated on-site team ensure only the best picks make it to our customers baskets. Not only that, but the new paper packaging ensures we’re leading the way in terms of delivering sustainable packaging solutions too.”