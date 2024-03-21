Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, 75 M&S Food halls across the UK, including Eastbourne will receive deliveries of the retailers’ Select Farms Jersey Royals, kicking off the start of the British produce season and the best of British grown fruit and vegetables.

These first in season speciality spuds are grown in glasshouses by expert farmers, allowing them to be harvested that little bit sooner for M&S shoppers.

Marks and Spencer have estimated that the paper packaging will remove 1 million pieces of plastic from this product alone within the first year. This transition into plastic free packaging has taken many seasons to develop, and is a market first for M&S. The new packaging ensures the potatoes are still protected from damage and remain 100% fresh until our customers come to cook with them.

Eastbourne Mark and Spencer are among the first retailers to sell Jersey Potatoes in paper packaging. Picture: M&S