The festive event is being held at Willingdon Golf Club in Southdown Road on the evening of December 9 and will raise money for two of Councillor Pat Rodohan’s chosen charities – Eastbourne Mencap supports local people with learning disabilities and Eastbourne Foodbank provides food and other essential items to residents in crisis.

Cllr Rodohan said: “The countdown to Christmas has begun and what better way to kick off the yuletide season than a delicious dinner with friends and plenty of festive fun. There is a feel-good factor too with all funds raised being split between two wonderful local charities, so book your table now and join us for an evening to remember.”

Guests can choose from an array of starters, main courses and desserts followed by coffee and mince pies. Tickets cost £40 each and guests will be seated at tables of eight, with nines or tens available on request.

Eastbourne Mayor charity Christmas dinner (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)