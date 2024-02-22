Eastbourne Mayor's charity ball set to return - here's how to get tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mayor’s Charity Ball is set to take place at The Grand Hotel on Saturday, March 23.

The popular black tie event, proudly sponsored by Willingdon Park Manor Care Home, features top entertainment throughout the evening and a delicious three course meal followed by a raffle, auction and live music.

All funds raised will be split between the Mayor's two chosen charities of the year - A Band of Brothers, which helps young men develop, improve their lives and the communities they live in, and The Old Bank Wellbeing Trust, a charitable organisation that provides professional counselling and psychotherapy services.

Councillor Candy Vaughan. Tickets are now on sale for the Mayor of Eastbourne’s headline fundraising event of the year. Photo by Andy Butler

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Candy Vaughan, said: "My Charity Ball promises to be a wonderful night, with excellent food and entertainment throughout hosted by MC Keith Ridley, so get your tickets now.

“There are great prizes on offer at our raffle and auction, and I am really looking forward to live music courtesy of The Chandeliers who will be playing tracks from across the decades and genres, getting dancers up on their feet.”

To book tickets, contact the Mayor’s Office on: 01323 415020 or email: [email protected].

Tickets are also available online through Eventbrite (booking fees apply) at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mayor-of-eastbournes-charity-ball-2024-tickets-744063272277

General Manager of Hallmark Willingdon Park Manor, Ian Cole, added: “It is our absolute pleasure to support this glittering event which will make such a difference to A Band of Brothers and The Old Bank Wellbeing Trust.

“The team and I are passionate about supporting people to thrive in all aspects of life so this collaboration couldn’t have been a better fit. We are looking forward to making Willingdon Park Manor an integral part of the community when we open in just a few months’ time and are looking forward to partnering with more organisations.”

Tickets cost £75 per person. Individuals, couples and groups are welcome to book, with tables seating a total of 10 or 12.

Guests are invited to arrive from 6.15pm to enjoy a Welcome Reception with music by professional harpist Margaret Watson.