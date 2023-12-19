BREAKING

Eastbourne midwifery unit closes with ‘immediate effect’

Eastbourne Midwifery Unit has closed with ‘immediate effect’ due to staffing challenges.
By Sam Pole
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:32 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 11:33 GMT
The unit, located on King’s Drive, announced that the unit will be closed pending a review on Friday, December 22.

Residents are being urged to use other maternity units in Hastings if they can do so.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Trust said: "We are sorry to announce that Eastbourne Midwifery Unit is closed for Labour care/births with immediate effect until Friday, December 22 due to staffing challenges with the community team.

Eastbourne Midwifery Unit has closed with ‘immediate effect’ due to staffing challenges. Picture: Jon RigbyEastbourne Midwifery Unit has closed with ‘immediate effect’ due to staffing challenges. Picture: Jon Rigby
"We understand this is distressing for families planning to give birth at EMU however we believe this to be the safest option to support all of the maternity services across ESHT at this time.

"Please contact EMU or your community midwife with any concerns for this and remember that triage remains open 24/7 for any immediate concerns regarding your pregnancy. This will be reviewed on Friday 22nd December and we will update as soon as we can.”

