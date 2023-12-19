Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The unit, located on King’s Drive, announced that the unit will be closed pending a review on Friday, December 22.

Residents are being urged to use other maternity units in Hastings if they can do so.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Trust said: "We are sorry to announce that Eastbourne Midwifery Unit is closed for Labour care/births with immediate effect until Friday, December 22 due to staffing challenges with the community team.

Eastbourne Midwifery Unit has closed with ‘immediate effect’ due to staffing challenges. Picture: Jon Rigby

"We understand this is distressing for families planning to give birth at EMU however we believe this to be the safest option to support all of the maternity services across ESHT at this time.