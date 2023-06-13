Eastbourne MP and others pay tribute to passing of long standing councillor

Tributes have been paid following the sad death of long-standing Eastbourne councillor Barry Taylor.

Councillor Taylor was elected to represent the Eastbourne Meads division at East Sussex County Council in 2005 and, up until May this year served on Eastbourne Borough Council.

Always noted for his smart appearance, Cllr Taylor was most recently vice chairman of the county’s planning committee and sat on the council’s standards committee. He was also a dedicated member of the East Sussex Fire Authority.

East Sussex County Council Leader, Cllr Keith Glazier said: “We are shocked and saddened by Barry’s death and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Barry always went out of his way to help others and worked tirelessly for the residents he served. He will be truly missed.”

Cllr Taylor leaves wife Christine, two sons, two daughters and grandchildren.

The East Sussex County Council flag was raised and lowered to half-mast in tribute to Cllr Taylor on Monday, June 12.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell also paid tribute to the long standing member of the council.

Barry Taylor (Right) alongside Eastbourne and Willigdon MP Caroline Ansell and Meads councillor Jane Lamb.

Caroline Ansell MP said: "I am stunned by the passing of my dear friend Barry Taylor. I had seen him only days before. I loved him and I will miss him as will many people across our town.

“Barry served as a councillor for Meads on Eastbourne Borough Council for 30 years. He only stepped down from the role last month and was a much-cherished public servant dedicated to his community. He remained in his role at East Sussex County Council.

“There will be time to pay tribute to his work and anyone who knew him will know how passionate he was about the unique character of the area he represented and loved.

“Today, my thoughts and prayers are all for his family and many friends who will feel his loss so profoundly. God bless you Barry, Rest in Peace."

Colin Belsey, Chair of Eastbourne Conservatives added: "I have known Barry for at least 25 years and he was a gentleman, friend and a hard-working councillor. We will all miss him greatly"

Tributes for the former councillor have also come in from Eastbourne Borough Council who sent their condolences to Mr Taylor’s family following the news of his passing.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are sad to learn of the passing of Barry Taylor, a former Eastbourne Borough Councillor representing the Meads Ward.

“Barry was first elected to Eastbourne Borough Council on 12 August 1993, serving for 30 years until his decision not to stand for re-election in May 2023. He served on numerous committees and was a long-standing member of Planning Committee.

“Barry also represented Meads on East Sussex County Council from May 2005. He was re-elected as a County Councillor in 2021.

“Our condolences are with Barry’s wife, Christine, other members of his family and friends at this time.