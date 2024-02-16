Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event was organised by the Eastbourne & District Chinese Association and the MP joined its chairman Kevin Tsang, secretary Jenny Wan and the Mayor of Eastbourne on the day.

This year is the year of the Dragon and dancing and food were an integral part of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eastbourne MP said: “What a wonderful celebration it was right from the moment we arrived, greeted at the door as we were by drums and the Dragon.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell attended the annual Chinese New Year celebration at the Hampden Park Community Centre. Picture: Caroline Ansell

“There was fantastic food, as you would expect, laid on by a number of our fabulous Chinese restaurants.

“It was great to see three generations of families together, children performing song and dance and recitation that are all so important to the community’s heritage.