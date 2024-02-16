Eastbourne MP attends annual Chinese New Year celebrations
The event was organised by the Eastbourne & District Chinese Association and the MP joined its chairman Kevin Tsang, secretary Jenny Wan and the Mayor of Eastbourne on the day.
This year is the year of the Dragon and dancing and food were an integral part of the event.
The Eastbourne MP said: “What a wonderful celebration it was right from the moment we arrived, greeted at the door as we were by drums and the Dragon.
“There was fantastic food, as you would expect, laid on by a number of our fabulous Chinese restaurants.
“It was great to see three generations of families together, children performing song and dance and recitation that are all so important to the community’s heritage.
“Huge thanks to all for a wonderful afternoon together. I was very honoured to be invited once again and many congratulations to the organisers.”