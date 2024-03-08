Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mrs Ansell labelled Martin Yates' five years and four month sentence as ‘unduly lenient’.

In a letter to Victoria Prentis, the Attorney General, she said: “Mr Yates was a key figure in the organisation. As an assistant moderator he was responsible for enforcing rules, promoting users, advising on security measures and training.

Martin Yates, 48, was sentenced to five years and four months at Lewes Crown Court for his crimes. Picture: The National Crime Agency

“I do not believe his sentence matches the severity of his crime, the harm on victims, his role in the organisation and, crucially, the sentences granted to other perpetrators in similar positions.”

The MP explained Yates’s ‘superior’ Nathan Blake was jailed for sixteen years. The lead perpetrator behind the site was jailed for life in the United States.

She added: “It has been reported that discussions between moderators were like staff meetings and so I believe Mr Yates shares the responsibility of those like Mr Blake who were given longer sentences.”

“I do not feel that significant variation in sentences is justified. The continuing impact for victims will be lifelong and significant. I can only imagine the pain the parents of the children and toddlers must be feeling.

“This sentence does not, in my view, contribute to a sense of justice for them. I would be most grateful for a review of this sentence and look forward to your response.”

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Martin Yates was charged and pleaded guilty to six counts at Hastings Magistrates’ Court in November last year, including one of arranging or facilitating the sexual abuse of children, four of making and distributing indecent images of children, and one of possession of prohibited images of children.