Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell meets with Old Town Guides
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Eastbourne MP was welcomed to the 24th Eastbourne Guides at their community centre base by group leader Hannah Brooks.
They were also learning about voting, elections and democracy and Mrs Ansell went through it all.
“I loved the time I spent with the girls and their leaders,” the MP said.
“I told them how it was an NHS life-saving experience with my little boy that had actually brought me into politics and that my first ever campaign experience was with Save the DGH over our maternity services – before any of them had been born.”
Mrs Ansell said the girls had clearly put a great deal of time and thought into their questions.
She added: “I told them I was very proud to be their MP and hoped one of them would be one day inspired to follow in my footsteps.”