Eastbourne MP condemns East Sussex County Council’s ‘failure to act’ after car crashes into wall for second time in six months

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has condemned East Sussex County Council’s (Highways Department) ‘failure to act’, after a second crash in six months occurred outside the Beacon Centre Shopping Centre car park.

Eastbourne’s MP has raised concerns with the county council, citing the risk to residents, pedestrians and economic damage to local businesses including writing letters to East Sussex County Council to urge it to implement ‘better safety standards’ as well a meet with the council and affected residents to secure ‘immediate action’.

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has condemned East Sussex County Council’s (Highways Department) ‘failure to act’, after a second crash in six months occurred outside the Beacon Centre Shopping Centre car park in Eastbourne on Sunday, February 2. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Mr Babarinde said: "The last time a car crashed from exiting the Beacon car park and into the house on the end at 56 Tideswell Road, families lost their homes, residents were injured, and local businesses lost trade due to the road closure that followed.

"It is completely unacceptable and shameful that East Sussex County Council has failed to act after repeated calls to implement better safety measures.

“Residents, businesses, and pedestrians should not have to live in fear of another crash. I am demanding an urgent meeting with East Sussex County Council and all affected stakeholders to ensure they finally take responsibility and put the necessary safety measures in place.

“How many more accidents will it take for East Sussex County Council to listen and take decisive action?”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns raised about this section of road. We have now received further details of the latest incident from Sussex Police, and are assessing the circumstances around this and the previous incidents to consider if any additional highway measures are appropriate.”