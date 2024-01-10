Eastbourne and Willingdon’s MP is scoping demand for Meads Sports Centre as the campaign to save the facility for the community continues.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caroline Ansell said the key to any successful business case is to ensure there is sufficient community membership for the centre to be viable.

“Most of the use is by the University of Brighton with only 20 per cent of the time dedicated to community and members,” the MP said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When the university leaves Eastbourne next year there will need to be a rapidly expanded community membership if the centre is to stay open.”

Eastbourne and Willingdon’s MP Caroline Ansell (pictured) is scoping demand for Meads Sports Centre as the campaign to save the facility for the community continues.

The expression of interest survey is online on the MP’s website: www.carolineansell.co.uk/news/save-meads-sports-centre-survey

It is open until January 31.

Paper copies are also available at the MP’s Town Hall office.

Mrs Ansell also met virtually with University of Brighton leaders, vice chancellor Debra Humphris and head of estates Matt Kitson, to discuss the future of Meads Sports Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the call, the university stressed it was keen to see the sports centre handed over and remain open, but reiterated it has to meet its ‘best value directive’.

The MP said she has already put two interested parties in touch with the university and it is entering into discussions with them.

“Campaign group SOMS (Save the Meads Sports Centre) and the Meads Community Association have done a brilliant job to rally members and demonstrate what an important community asset we have in The Sports Centre," Mrs Ansell said.

"I’m working with Meads Councillors Robert Smart and Jane Lamb to explore all avenues to ensure we can make the strongest case to keep it open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we must demonstrate there is wider demand and that demand will expand to fill the void left by the university leaving.

“This is why I have opened the survey so the widest possible circle of local people and groups can learn about the facilities and opportunities at

“However, time is of the essence – the university will need potential providers to now put forward credible plans in the coming weeks.

"The university’s local partnerships will endure past the campus move and they want this to end well for local residents.

“We also need the council to confirm plans and any planning restrictions on site.