Health minister Lord Markham joined Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell at Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) to discuss the once-in-a-generation plans to build a new hospital in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The minister, who is in charge of the government’s new hospitals programme, also met with the healthcare trust’s chief executive Joe Chadwick-Bell, board chairman Steve Phoenix and the national new hospital planning team to go through the record-breaking investment coming into DGH.

Mrs Ansell and Lord Markham walked the hospital grounds to take in the massive potential for development and toured the current building and met staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair also saw construction work in full swing at the new £34m surgery hub due to be completed next winter. It will have the capacity to undertake 8,500 operations a year and has been planned to knit in with the new hospital.

Health minister Lord Markham joined Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell at Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) to discuss the once-in-a-generation plans to build a new hospital in the town. Picture: Caroline Ansell

The Eastbourne MP said: “These are exciting and truly inspiring times for the DGH and for healthcare in our town as the plans for the new hospital take shape and it’s important to stress, we already have spades in the ground as the new state-of-the-art surgery hub comes out of the ground.

“Staff we met at the hospital were hugely positive about the new plans and what the redesigns would mean for the care they could provide and how effective their working practices could be.

“The plan also includes housing for staff too and Lord Markham was clear this is an important part of the new hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am absolutely delighted the minister could come and see first-hand what is going to happen and what is already happening to not just to upgrade healthcare in Eastbourne but transform it.

"Many thanks to the trust staff for all they are doing on this exciting vision."

Chairman Steve Phoenix praised Caroline for her support and added the new hospital would be “the single largest investment in East Sussex healthcare ever”.

“Lord Markham said: “It was a pleasure to be in Eastbourne at the DGH to see progress on the new surgery hub and to look at the site for the new hospital.