Eastbourne MP joins pothole repair team to see how local highways are improved
The Eastbourne MP went to Victoria Drive in the town to meet with East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) head of operations Karl Taylor and Nicola Blake from contractor Balfour Beatty to see how the work is bringing roads back up to standard.
Over £18 million of extra council and government funding is now being used to repair the holes and ESCC is fixing 30,000 a year across the county, the MP was told.
Mr Taylor explained the primary cause of road damage is surface water, rain and utility company damage and that things have been particularly challenging this year following a very wet winter.
The Eastbourne MP said: “Many thanks to the county council for arranging for me to see first-hand its pothole fixing work in our town.
“Potholes are beyond unsightly and irritating, they can damage vehicles and worse, sometimes they can even be dangerous.
“I am pleased substantial extra government and county council funding has been dedicated into fixing this problem. With a new contractor, I now anticipate a new pace and a high standard of repair too. From my postbag, I know it is something that concerns residents, I’ve lobbied for more action and it was reassuring to see work in progress.
"I will keep reporting online and urge residents all across the town to join me so potholes can be assessed and fixed as quickly as possible.”