Eastbourne MP makes bid for Sovereign Centre solar panels funding

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has urged the Government to fund energy saving measures such as solar panels at the Sovereign Centre to help reduce its running costs and protect its long-term future.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government’s £80m Swimming Pool Support Fund is designed to help pools across the country to implement energy efficiency improvements to make them more sustainable.

The Fund is reportedly facing a significant underspend before expiring later in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eastbourne MP, who learnt to swim at the Sovereign Centre, asked Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to make unspent cash in the Fund available to the Centre to fund solar panels and pool covers to minimise heat loss from the pools.

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has urged the Government to fund energy saving measures such as solar panels at the Sovereign Centre to help reduce its running costs and protect its long-term future. Picture: Josh Babarinde

In response, Secretary of State Ed Miliband, confirmed he is ‘fully onboard; with exploring the unlocking of unspent funds to invest in the Sovereign Centre’s long-term sustainability, and will investigate this further with ministerial colleagues.

Josh Babarinde MP said: "Having learnt to swim at the Sovereign Centre myself, I’m determined to fight for the future of our pools and know our community feels just as passionately.

“It’s a step in the right direction to have got the Energy Secretary on board with our campaign to protect our Sovereign Centre by making it more energy efficient but we need the cash committed and in the bank.

“I’ll therefore keep pushing the Government for the investment and support our town deserves.”